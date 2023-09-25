Purple Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On? 12:21 Watch Now

Purple Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Sep 25, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Are you interested in the Purple Mattress brand but you have no idea where to start, then you clicked on the right video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Messina and we have an entire overview of the Purple Mattress brand very recently after they've updated a good chunk of their mattress lineup, we're going to go through all three of their mattress collections. They have the Essential Collection, the premium collection, and the Luxe collection. There are three [00:00:30] beds in each one, not counting the Purple Kids' Mattress. We're not really going to talk about that one and there's going to be a lot of information down below in there. Description about all the beds from purple, including any discounts we can find to help bring these prices down for you. If you find this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We'd really appreciate that. And this is Dive Red in by doing a quick overview of the Purple Mattress policies. So no matter which mattress you choose, you shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. Speaker 1: A lot of these will arrive in a large bag instead of a box like a lot of other mattress brands, the difference is pretty negligible. [00:01:00] The process is virtually the same and hey, the bag might be useful for something if you decide to keep it. Other beds will arrive via white glove delivery, which means they will arrive full size and a local delivery team will come in and set up the mattress for you and you don't have to do any heavy lifting and they'll often take away your old mattress if you want them to. That's going to be for the more high-end purple beds, which we'll talk about later in the video. You should have a hundred night trial period with all of them as well, and if you don't like them within the trial period, you can return them for free and they all come with a standard 10 year warranty. Speaker 1: So that's all the policy stuff. More info [00:01:30] about those policies, we'll be linked down below in the description. This is a basic overview and we're going to start with purple's most affordable collection, the Essential Collection and work our way up. So the Essential Collection is what you would expect it is the most baseline beds from purple. And the thing you're going to be getting with all these beds from purple is their proprietary gel flex grid. This material is what makes a purple mattress, a purple mattress, and it is pretty unique to purple. You're not really going to find any other mattress brand that uses a similar material at least that we've tested. So this stuff kind of resembles a Dr. [00:02:00] SHO's insole just kind of the size of an entire mattress is this really squishy, stretchy and responsive material that gives these beds from purple, a very unique gel-like feel. Speaker 1: I think you're going to feel pretty buoyant on top of the mattress, especially if you're sleeping on your back or your stomach. But then if you switch to your side, it does conform to your body's shape a little bit, and if you decide to rotate between sleep positions, maybe you're a combo sleeper. It is pretty much effortless to do. It's actually kind of hard to describe the feel of a purple mattress because it's so unlike anything you probably tried before. Most people try a purple [00:02:30] mattress, have a very strong reaction to it. Either they think it's incredible and super comfortable or it's maybe just a little too different for them. Most people do kind of get used to the feel of a purple mattress within the trial period, so make sure you really utilize that if you decide to buy one of these. So starting in the Essential collection, you have the Purple New Day Mattress, which is their most basic mattress. Speaker 1: It's about six inches of dent support foam with a two inch layer of that gel flex grid on top. Now, we haven't actually gotten the opportunity to test this mattress hands-on because purple just hasn't sent it our way. [00:03:00] However, a lot of people describe this bed as feeling a bit firm and it is the most basic of the purple beds and you're not looking at spending a whole lot more to get the purple original, which is probably the one we recommend most in the Essential Collection. The difference between this bed and the New Day mattress is that it features another layer of transition foam and transition foams are pretty common in these mattress designs for a reason. It's really there to make sure you don't feel the super dense, harsh support foam underneath or coils if it's a hybrid mattress and it just makes the mattress [00:03:30] feel a little bit more balanced out on the purple Original, you do get that nice unique feel from the gel Flex grid and the bed is going to be a little bit softer. Speaker 1: We have it at around a medium and our firm scale, which means it should be very accommodating for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side, and combination. This mattress is fairly affordable, although purple as a brand is a bit more expensive than a lot of other competing brands like Casper or Lisa and the M S R P for Queen Size Purple Originals around 1400 bucks, which is a bit more expensive than say the flagship Lisa Mattress and the flagship Capture mattress. So just keep that in [00:04:00] mind right now though it is on discount, you can pick it up for around 1200 bucks, which is again, not much more expensive than the New Day Mattress. But if you are more of a side sleeper looking for a noticeably soft bed, that is where the last mattress in the essential collection of the Purple Plus comes in. It is very similar to the Purple Original only. Speaker 1: It features a bit more comfort foam and it softens up the bed quite a bit. We have it at close to a medium soft and arm from a scale, maybe a hair softer than that, which is a really nice sweet spot for side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief for their hips and their shoulders because the Purple Plus features a little bit more comfort foam. [00:04:30] I think you might feel maybe a little less of that gel Flex grid in comparison to the other two, but you're still getting that nice purpley feel that you probably want if you're interested in purple as a brand. The only big sticking point for me with a Purple Plus is pricing. The M S R P for this thing is around $1,900, which is pretty expensive for a non-hybrid mattress and isn't much more affordable than the first mattress in the purple premium collection, which is the Purple Restore. Speaker 1: The biggest difference between all three beds in the Purple Premium collection and the Purple Essential collection [00:05:00] is that all these beds feature coils for support as opposed to foam. Now, there are some pros and cons to foam versus coils. Personally, I think coils are superior in most ways. If you're an extremely light sleeper who does wake up a lot, if your partner tosses and turns a foam mattress will do a better job at isolating motion. But modern pocketed coils do a solid job and I don't see it being a deal breaker for most sleepers and you get more long-term support and durability from pocketed coils and a bit more bounce to the mattress, which some people like and some people don't. So on the Restore you have those coils, [00:05:30] you have a layer transition foam, and then that two inch layer of the gel flex grid that you find on the new day and the purple original and the purple plus. Speaker 1: So you still get that nice gel-like feel you'd expect from purple on the Restore mattress. And this bit actually comes in two different firmus options. It comes in a firm and a soft. Now we've only tested the firm model so far in our testing. We found it to be at a medium firm, which is a great option for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. I would wager based on what purple says on their website and the Firmus level, we've tested on the other beds in this collection [00:06:00] that the soft model will actually be closer to a medium, so a bit more accommodating for side sleepers. And when it comes to price, you're looking at about $2,300 for a queen, which is again, not that much more than the purple plus, and I think the Restore is maybe just a little bit better unless you are really seeking out a side sleeper mattress. Speaker 1: And once you factor in discounts, it comes in closer to 2000, which I think makes it a pretty solid value. After the Purple Restore, you have the Purple Restore Plus and there are two key differences between this bed and the restore. Number one is that the coil system is actually in [00:06:30] a zone support configuration. This means that the center third of the mattress is going to be slightly firmer. Then you're going to have a slightly softer coil system on the outer thirds. Basically, this is here to give you more support in the center third of your body where you need it the most and a little bit more pressure relief for your shoulders. Having a zone support system I think is nice. It's much more sophisticated on other brands who've tested like on the higher end beds from Casper, but I think zone support is always a nice thing to have. Speaker 1: It's super subtle. You might feel it when you first start sleeping on the bed, but overall I think it's just there to help keep [00:07:00] your spine in a more neutral alignment while you sleep. The other big difference is instead of having two inches of the gel flex grid material, you're actually getting three inches. This extra inch of gel flex grid does make the bed a little bit softer and I think it does sort of intensify that purple feel, which I think a lot of people out there will probably enjoy. I slept on the old version of this mattress, the purple hybrid premiere three inch for many years and I was a huge fan. And then last in the premium collection, you have the Purple Restore premiere and they did something a little bit interesting in the design of this bed instead of having a [00:07:30] flat foam transition layer. Speaker 1: The coils on this mattress are actually foam tipped, which is pretty interesting. I'm not exactly sure why they decided to go this design route. I think it does make the mattress a little bit softer. This is the softest bed in the premium collection. The soft model we tested is very soft at around a medium soft, and I think this is also designed to improve the airflow even more. All the beds from purple do a really nice job of sleeping temperature neutral. Thanks to that sort of waffle design from the gel flex grid, this bed might have slightly better airflow than the other [00:08:00] two beds, but I don't think it's really that noticeable. And we actually did have a little bit of a gripe this mattress because the outer edges are extra reinforced with coils and foam. The soft model wound up feeling like you're almost pushed toward the middle of the bed, which might not be a problem for you. Speaker 1: And we did talk about it more in detail in our full video review of the Restore premiere, so be sure to check that out. I think if you're looking for a purple mattress that's extremely soft for side sleepers, this one is a solid option in the soft model. And then that brings us to the three mattresses. In the Purple Luxe collection, you have [00:08:30] the Purple Rejuvenate, the Rejuvenate Plus and the Rejuvenate premiere. Now right off the bat, once I list off these prices, they'll probably be kind of out of the question for a lot of people because I don't think a lot of people are going to want to spend this much money on a new mattress. The most affordable one, the Rejuvenate is going to cost you around $5,500 for a queen, and they only get more expensive from there, which makes these some of the most expensive beds we've ever tested. Speaker 1: So for a lot of you, that's probably a pretty big bummer. But for those of you who do have that much money to spend on a mattress, I have good news to report. These are all pretty [00:09:00] fantastic. So the biggest difference between the Lux collection and the other two is that instead of sleeping right on top of that gel flex grid material, giving you that really unique purple feel on the Rejuvenate mattresses, you have a layer of comfort foam that goes above the gel flex grid. So they wind up feeling a bit more like a responsive pillow top that I think is going to be more generally accommodating for more sleepers. I think you're going to find it really comfortable, although it does have less of that unique quality you might be looking for from purple. All three of these beds have a [00:09:30] similar zone support structure, and they all feature a pretty thick layer of that gel Flex grid material lower in the mattress and the Purple Rejuvenate Premier features multiple layers of the gel flex grid and it is ultra comfortable. Speaker 1: We actually tested an older version of this mattress under a different branding and we thought it was one of the most comfortable beds we've ever tested. So the biggest difference between the individual mattresses in the Luxe collection is going to be firmness. We found the Purple Rejuvenate mattress, the baseline model to be around a medium firm, so a nice option for back, stomach [00:10:00] and combo sleepers. The Rejuvenate Plus is significantly softer at a flat medium, so more accommodating for all sleeper types. And then the Rejuvenate Premier is going to be right in the middle between a medium and a medium firm. The price is of course going to vary between these mattresses, but they're already so expensive. I don't know how much that price difference is really going to matter to you at the end of the day. So that is all nine mattresses from the Purple Mattress lineup. Speaker 1: And I know that was a lot to cover, but you might be wondering, which one of these beds should I go with? And I think that's really going to depend on your budget and whether or not you want coils. If [00:10:30] you have a bit more money to spend on your next mattress and you like the idea of having a hybrid, I would recommend looking at the Purple Restore or the Purple Restore. Plus, you're going to be getting that nice purple material. You're going to be laying right on top of it and you get the extra durability and support and bounce of the coils. And I think the Restore Plus with that extra inch of the gel Flex Grid is really going to give you the most of the purple feel that you're probably looking for. If you have less of a budget, but you still want a purple mattress, I think the purple original is probably the way to go. Speaker 1: It's their most popular bed for a reason. It's affordable and ultra comfortable [00:11:00] and accommodating with its medium firmness. If you have a ton of money to spend, I could see looking at the Purple Rejuvenate mattresses, but I think for most people the beds in the essential and the premium collection will probably be your best bet. But let us know what you think where I stumble in the comment section, which one of these nine beds would you choose from purple. Let us know if you found this video helpful or interesting. Give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But This's going to do it for me. There's onus seen at home. I'll see you the next one.