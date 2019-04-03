Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better
Apple make make the Air Pods but less anyone forget, it's owner of another headphone company, Beats, which now has it's own true wireless competitor, the Power Beats Pro.
As you can see, it's got the same sporty adjustable ear hook design as earlier power beats.
But it isn't like each just snip the wire off the power beats 3 and call it the pro.
The exterior design has been refined so they should fit more ear securely, though, they still might not fit some ears.
According to beats, they're 23% smaller than the power beats three, and 17% lighter.
They're not rating as being fully waterproof, but they are sweat and water resistent.
One thing that's definitely not compact is the charging case it's a good three to four times the size of the air pods charging case and it will lead a pretty big bowls in your pocket so you'll probably want to leave it in a bag or a locker at the gym considering these costs $250 it would have been nice it beats it thrown in a pouch to carry them around in.
those times you want to lead the charge in case behind on a more positive note these guys use new upgraded piston drivers that deliver a cleaner Richard sound and tighter base.
as long as you get a tight seal any.
Anyway, it definitely sounds significantly better than the air pods, and it also comes in four color options, not just white.
And it has better battery life thanks to being able to fit a larger battery into their larger define.
They're rated at nine hours for music listening compared to five hours for the air pods, and the charging case delivers 50 extra hours of juice.
With the quick charge feature, a five-minute charge gets you 1.5 hours of playback, while a 15-minute charge gets you 4.5 hours.
The headphones automatically turn off when you drop them in the case and will go to sleep if you leave them sitting on a table.
Like the AirPods, these also have Apple's new H1 chip that supports Bluetooth 5. That means you get the same always on Siri feature that allows you to activate Siri by just saying, hey Siri, rather than touching a button.
You can ask Siri to raise and lower the volume, and Apple music users can tell Siri to skip tracks forward and back.
Needless to say Siri features only work with Apple devices but there is some good news for Android users.
There are physical buttons on the earpieces that give you control of playback and volume levels, and they work well.
If you look closely, you'll see that there are optical sensors built into the buds, they detect when you got the buzz in your ears, or have removed them so your music automatically pauses and resumes.
The air pods are great for making calls and apples engineers have brought some of the same technology to the Power Beats Pro.
There are two [UNKNOWN] forming microphones in each ear piece along with the speech detecting accelerometer that helps pickup your voice better, whether it's for calling or talking to Siri.
And like the second generation EarPods, these are supposed to do a better job filtering out external sounds such as wind and [UNKNOWN] during calls.
I do think these are a little too expensive, but unlike the AirPods, at least they seem like a totally new product and do have better sound than the previous Powerbeats.
They're expected to ship at the end of April, and will hopefully come down in price in due time.
I'm David Carnoy for CNET.com Thanks for watching.
