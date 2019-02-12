Tech Today

OnePlus to tease its 5G phone, new Hololens?

Transcript
This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now. Phone maker OnePlus will show off a 5G phone prototype at Mobile World Congress, which kicks off on February 25th. OnePlus will likely sell the device by the end of May through the UKK or EE. The one plus won't be the only manufacturer to tease 5G at WMC, we expect to see similar reveals from a lot of different players. And phones aren't the only devices that we're expecting to see at [UNKNOWN] Congress, there are also hints that a new version of Microsoft's Hololens could be showing up at what 's historically a smart phone show. There's no official word but we're expecting to see updates like advanced control and eye tracking. And finally, Apple says that it's partnered with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to offer patients access to their health records using an iPhone. Available this summer the feature will include allergy info. lab results, procedures, and more. [MUSIC] You can save today with the latest by visiting CNet.
Tech IndustryMWC ProductsVirtual RealityMicrosoftApple

