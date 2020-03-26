Next iPhone might be delayed, Facebook reaches 1B users with accurate COVID-19 info

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The next iPhone expected to be unveiled in the fall might be delayed. That's according to a report in the chi, which cites anonymous sources with, quote direct knowledge of Apple's internal discussions. Apple still may face supply chain issues due to China's earlier aggressive shutdowns to combat the virus. The sources set Also Apple is concerned that people might not be excited to upgrade their phones in the middle of a pandemic. On Wednesday, Facebook said that together, itself named service and Instagram have directed more than 1 billion people to resources from organizations, including the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 100 million people click through pop ups on the social networks to learn more about these recourses Facebook said. The new data gives us sense of whether users are actually reading information from these trustworthy sources and it shed some light on a strategy that is meant to help the social network battle falsehood. [MUSIC] And finally the Internet Archive will suspend its waiting lists for digital copies of books. As a part of its national emergency library. The organization said on Tuesday, The move comes as schools around the country are shut down in the midst of the corona virus pandemic and as it's become more difficult to get goods of all kinds The post noted that many people can't physically go to their local libraries these days. The waiting lists apply to more than 1.4 million books. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET,

