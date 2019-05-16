New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump
It's full steam ahead with iPhone 11 productions, new iPhone colors coming soon, and what's new in the latest iOS update.
Let's get to the core of this week's Apple's News and Rumors.
We are a little less than four months away For meeting the next batch of iPhones and things are starting to move quickly in terms of production.
Now, last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple has started production on the next, a 13 shift that will power the new batch of iPhones.
And we're still getting a few more tidbits about the design of these iPhones, the 11 11 max and 11 [UNKNOWN] Sad little, at this point I got to say, I don't think there is much hope for a major design change based on the many concurrent lists we've seen week after week and that three eye monster on the back of the phone.
Seems to be here to stay.
The latest leak, tweeted by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, shows the same thing we've been seeing.
Even the iPhone, which is rumored to only have two lenses, a telephoto and a standard wide-angle, Would not be spared of the massive square.
But hey, at least we may be getting new color options to distract us from the square.
Bye-Bye coral and blue.
Hello Green and lavender.
According to supply chain blog site Makoto Carr cited in 95 math, the 11 are.
Will come in a total of six different colors, just like last year.
White, black, yellow, and product red.
And then those pastels would come in to replace the other two colors.
Now these renders are from French site Eiffel [UNKNOWN] and here are some sample glass Colors tweeted again by Mark Gurman.
The themes like lilac or lavender is the color of the season because Google also launched its new Pixel 3A in this color.
Now let's move on to software.
This week, Apple released updates for iOS, MacOS, WatchOs, and TVOS.
The last major updates to your devices before the big ones are revealed WWDC in a few weeks.
So let's talk about iOS 12.3 for a second, because if you have an iPhone or an iPad You will get the welcome standard bugs fixes plus some improvements for Apple News+,Apple Music, Apple TV remote, and CarPlay, along with AirPlay 2 support.
We heard about this in January but it's now becoming a reality so you can better watch your content.
On the biggest screen in your house.
But one of the biggest changes to come with iOS 12.3 is to the Apple TV app.
Not to be confused with Apple TV, which is the company's physical streaming box, or Apple TV Plus which is the Netflix style subscription service.
Apple just announced in March, this was the app that you may already have pre loaded on your iPhone or iPad and you may not have used yet, because it wasn't that helpful until now.
The overhaul makes it a lot more practical.
In the past, it just pretty much displayed all your video content in one place, but you had to leave the actual app to view your content.
And now you can actually play all that video on Apple's App.
Instead of getting kicked off to the Hulu app, the Prime Video app, or HBO app, depending on what you have.
However, the catch is, you have to have signed up to these subscriptions through the actual app.
Now this is all done in the new channels section of the app.
And it offers some pretty big incentives that you might not find by going directly to the subscription services.
The biggest one in my eyes is that you can view content offline, even if your show or that particular service does not offer it on it's own app, like HBO.
So basically you can download the entire game of thrones season to view on the airplane.
The other benefit is that your content is streamed directly from Apple servers, which in theory should mean you have a faster, more reliable connection.
Each service comes with a seven day free trial, but then similar prices is what you'd find outside of the Apple TV app.
Netflix however, is notably absent from the list of options and this is because the two decided not to play nice in this round.
So, what if you already have the subscription to some of these services that we mentioned?
Like myself, sadly, there is no real way to migrate them to get all these benefits yet, from what I gather, at least you'd have to counsel and then re subscribes through the TV app this because Apple gets a cut of all the subscriptions made through the app so it makes sense.
And now for the fun part.
Last week we talked about how Tim Cook revealed that Apple acquired a new company every two to three weeks.
So I asked you guys which company Apple should buy next, with is roughly $225 billion in cash and investments that they have to spend.
And here are the results according to you.
Among your picks.
Spotify, Fitbit, iHeartRadio, Logitech to fix their keyboard issues, which I agree on.
And number three in terms of popularity seem to be Samsung, but I wanted to leave that one clear that.
It's not possible because Samsung is too expensive for Apple to buy and then number two though.
Was Netflix.
Iamsteezze says, can they just buy Netflix once and for all that be the best tech buy of the century.
And I happen to agree.
Why start from scratch with the Apple TV.
plus yet another subscription service when they can provide a giant like Netflix.
Then in number one though was Tesla which was actually rumored to be in the works back in 2014.
All though nothing really came of it.
So I think the time for an Apple Tesla merger has left the building.
Apple though could basically buy both of these companies with the money that they have.
I personally like Alejandro Sandoval's idea that Apple should buy Tesla SpaceX or NASA.
Okay, so that last one may be a stretch but an Apple space program Prom in a Tesla vehicle.
That sounds cool.
I personally would also like to throw in a company like GoPro or DGI in the mix to expand Apple's portfolio products.
Thanks so much to everyone who participated and sending in your comments.
You guys had some interesting suggestions that I think Tim Cook should take note of.
And if yours didn't make it on this show there's always next time.
Alright, so this week, I want to know what new colors you would like to see on the iPhone 11R.
But you know what, let's expand it to the entire iPhone 11 lineups.
So that can include new metallics, maybe some matte colors, maybe bolder colors.
You know the drill.
Leave your pics on the comments section below.
Or you can Tweet me or Instagram me.
Whatever your prefered method of communication is.
And we'll be talking about it on next week's episode.
So remember to come back and I'll see you then.
