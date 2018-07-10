Netflix 'smart downloads' manage your offline episodes for you

CNET News Video
Transcript
We've all been there, you pull out your phone to settle in for a plane ride tv binge and you realize all my Netflix downloads are old stuff I've already seen. Netflix is introducing smart downloads to head off some of those problems. By restocking your downloaded titles automatically. It works like this, you finish watching an episode you downloaded, The next time your phone connects to wi-fi the Netflix app automatically deletes that episode and downloads the next one so it's ready for you to watch the next time you pull up your phone to watch offline. Smart downloads are one for one. So if you binged three episodes during a long plane ride smart downloads will delete those three and queue up the next three episodes for you. And smart downloads progresses to the next season. So if you finished watching the season finale on your commute in to work The next season's premiere will be waiting for you on your ride home. It has some limits though. The feature only works for episodic TV series, not movies, standup specials, or other kinds of programming, and it's only available for Android devices for now. iPhone users will have to wait until some time later this year.