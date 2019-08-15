Tech Today

Microsoft warns of Windows 10 vulnerabilities, scammers target TikTok

Transcript
Transcription not available for Microsoft warns of Windows 10 vulnerabilities, scammers target TikTok.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

58 episodes

Alphabet City

60 episodes

CNET Top 5

824 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

313 episodes

Tech Today

952 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Facebook confirms human review of Messenger audio recordings (The Daily Charge, 8/14/2019)

7:43

What to do if you get bedbugs in your Airbnb (The Daily Charge, 8/13/2019)

7:06

Airbnb's biting issue: Bedbugs

3:08

Samsung Galaxy Book S: Rise of the phone-like laptop (The Daily Charge, 8/12/2019)

8:31

Everything to know about the Galaxy Note 10 (The Daily Charge, 8/8/2019)

5:34

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book S

3:43

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Ford F-150

2:47

Apple foldable is coming, but maybe not an iPhone

6:27

The 5 biggest Galaxy Note 10 letdowns

3:51

Airbnb's biting issue: Bedbugs

3:08

2019 Mercedes-Benz A220: The entry-level luxury sedan to beat

6:01

3D scanner brings real objects to life on the Galaxy Note 10

1:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Galaxy A50 takes aim at Moto G7 for best budget phone

3:17

Samsung Galaxy Book S takes a stab at all-day laptops

3:24

Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus are here to wow you

10:55

What it's like to wear Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Active 2

6:33

Kohler's Sensate faucet brings voice commands to the kitchen sink

2:12

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 could be the fanciest Android tablet

2:53

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43

Your phone can translate text in 88 languages

2:03

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38

Check out Firefox's new content-blocking tools

1:38