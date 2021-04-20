Mars helicopter has more to do, Apple will show off new gadgets today
This is C|net, and here's the stories that matter right now.
NASA successfully flew ingenuity, a small robotic helicopter on Mars, and it is the first powered controlled flight on another planet.
The feat of engineering took place early Monday morning and it paves the way for future, Missions to explore the Red Planet by air.
A series of increasingly, difficult flights, will be attempted in the coming weeks, pushing the tiny helicopters limits.
And all of this happening, almost 120 years, since the first flight, by the Wright brothers, on her.
Apple's first big event of the year is, happening today.
The tech giant is expected to announce new gear.
Analysts and rumor reports are pointing to new iPads and possibly new iMac computers.
We may even see the long rumored air tags tracking accessories.
The event is being streamed through Apple's website at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern.
Meanwhile, a new competitor to clubhouses joining the growing number of audio only social chat spaces.
Reddit announced it was soon launching Reddit talk.
It lets users host live audio conversations in their community.
Sub-Reddit moderators can join a waitlist to try it out.
[MUSIC]
