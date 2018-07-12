Magic Leap finally reveals its first product, Twitter purging locked accounts

Tech Today
Magic Leap finally reveals its first product, Twitter purging locked accountsToday's major tech stories include Magic Leap's debut of its first-ever product, Ming-Chi Kuo's Apple predictions for this fall and Twitter's plans to purge all locked accounts.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] After nearly four years of development Magic Leap is finally ready to lift the curtain on the company's secretive AR project, the Magic Leap One. The AR headset packs an NVIDIA Tegra X2 inside and runs a 64 bit Linux-based operating system. We don't know much about performance outside of a prerecorded demo, but we'll be able to try it when it releases later this summer. Another round of Apple predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo is out. And the insider says we can expect three new iPhones this fall with sizes including 5.8, 6.1, and 6.5 inches. It's also rumored our new i Pad pros with face ID, many new updates to Macs including the MacBook, MacBook Pro I mac and a new mac mini as well. Finally we also expect new Apple watches with larger screens. And Twitter has announced it will be removing locked accounts from its service in an effort to bolster account credibility. [MUSIC] A purge will be substantial and it's also worth [UNKNOWN] the Twitter deletes in million accounts every single day. [MUSIC]