LinkedIn Settles Over Alleged Wage Discrimination, Bizarre 'Yellow Brick Road' Found in Ocean

Tech
Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, LinkedIn has agreed to pay 1.8 million in back wages and interest to female employees who are allegedly earning less than male employees in a settlement with the us department of labor, the company will resolve the alleged pay discrimination for 686 women at the company, San Francisco and Sunnyvale locations. While LinkedIn agreed to pay it does deny the allegations. In addition, the company will hold compliance, training and evaluate its pay equity. Over the next three years, [00:00:30] apple, Google and Microsoft are teaming up. The three huge companies are working with the Fido Alliance to begin offering passwordless technology. Fido is short for fast identity online instead of using unreliable password logins, apps and websites could identify you with a fingerprint reader face scanner, or even your phone. Fido said it expects the new capabilities to arrive on devices, powered by apple, Google, and Microsoft in the next year. And finally scientists have discovered a bizarre yellow brick road [00:01:00] looking formation deep underneath the Pacific ocean. The crew of the exploration vessel Nautilus spotted the cobblestone lake pathway, went on its mission to better understand the formation of the Hawaiian islands. It's likely that Brook lake patterns come from heating and cooling cycles connected with volcanic eruptions in the area, but it still leaves one to fantasize. If the pathway leads to the mythical city of Atlantis, stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

