Last-minute gift tips for 2019

Transcript
This is CNet times almost up for holiday shopping. Here are some tips for last minute gifts. Amazon Prime offers a fast delivery service to get select items to your doorstep in two hours. But to compete with Amazon, other retailers are getting creative and offering more options for same day pickup and delivery. Take target for example. Customers can order online and pick up in store two hours before doors close on Christmas Eve or get the item delivered same day for a $10 fee. You can also buy something online and have it appear in the recipient's email inbox on Christmas Day. Streaming services are a hot gift this year and it's easy to give that instantly. Given year of Disney plus with the redemption code sent via email. Retail stores sell Netflix gift cards if you want something tangible and the same goes for a Spotify subscription, it's a useful gift for music lovers. If a gift card seems too broad, you can also gift a digital version of a specific title such as a book or video game or music album and Apple, Amazon and GameStop all over ways to send someone a code to redeem a specific digital item. For the person who doesn't need more stuff, you can give them an experience with Groupon and if you don't know what to get, have someone else pick out the perfect gift with a surprise box. There are surprise boxes for just about every type of person or interest. Geeks may be familiar with Loot Crate There's also date night in a box for couples, or kid box, and little passports for young kids. And if you give a subscription for a few months, it's the gift that keeps giving. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

