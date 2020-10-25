Just forget about USB-C on an iPhone

I know this is gonna break your heart but hear me out.
USB C on an iPhone is never going to happen.
This is my.
Dongle life created because of apple.
You see most gadgets today use a USB C port for charging and transferring data between accessories.
In fact my MacBook has the USBC ports, the new iPads switch to USBC to connect to accessories, but not the iPhone.
It still has a lightning port Now lots of folks thought boy, the iPhone 12 lineup was going to be the iPhones big moment to finally level up to that sweet USBC everything life.
Nope.
No moment.
Not gonna be a moment.
The iPhone 12 lineup sticks with lightning.
And although you may be dreaming of a perfect world, we're all accessories and chords worked Now lots of folks thought boy, the iPhone 12 lineup was going to be the iPhones big moment to finally level up to that sweet USBC everything life.
Nope.
No moment.
Not gonna be a moment.
The iPhone 12 lineup sticks with lightning.
And although you may be dreaming of a perfect world, we're all accessories and chords worked Together in harmony with the same USB C ports, there is one simple reason why Apple is going to crush those dreams.
You see Apple wants an iPhone with no ports at all.
There have been a few leaks and reports that Apple is working on a totally wireless iPhone but the most obvious proof of this Is the magsafe charger in the new iPhone 12.
It's a wound up coil and magnet system that can snap together with a circular charging pad just to cap folks charge their Apple watches.
Charging on the new iPhone12 can still be done with a normal lightning cable.
But this magsafe snappy charge stuff that's a separate thing.
You see magsafe can be used for various accessories beyond a charger like wallets that snap on the company.
Belkin is working on some charging stands and car mounts.
Makes you wonder How far can we take these accessories?
What if that magnet started snapping on extra cameras, lights, battery packs, game controllers, we have seen this concept executed with other phones.
Remember Motorola's Moto Mods magnetic pins on the back of the phone that you could snap on extra battery packs.
A speaker, gain control or even a point and shoot zoom camera.
Motorola was not the only one trying to cook up this accessory snap happy future.
Google's project aura was a modular phone that used magnets so you could swap out different components to the back panel.
It turns your phone into a Lego project of sorts, and there was essential bones pH one's modular Camera, the magnetic contact on the top connected a camera, but the data had to be transferred wirelessly.
magsafe is Apple's version of this very concept.
And if there are no ports, well an iPhone could be smaller or the space inside can be utilized for other things.
Apples all about that clean no wires, minimalist Look, it just makes sense.
But okay, let's say magsafe is only really used for charging.
Why not just keep the port on the bottom and have Apple turn it into USBC just to have the option, you know, like the iPad does, at least for now until we're ready for fully wireless phones.
But that's where we get to the second big reason iPhone will never get USBC The environment.
Earlier this year European politicians pushed apple and other gadget makers to just go with USBC as the universal port to reduce waste, so you wouldn't have to deal with all these different proprietary cables floating around.
Around well, Apple did not agree.
It said ditching the lightning port would create an unprecedented amount of electronic waste.
Yeah, remember 2012 when the 30 pin connector was obsolete and everyone lost their mind Throwing their homes in the trash.
Well, Apple has more than a billion devices that use the lightning connector.
So just think of all the accessories and speakers and docs that gets thrown out when you ditch the lightning port.
Now Apple is going on wireless.
You're gonna toss out those charges anyway.
The year or two, but he had to buy more USB C compatible accessories and then throw those away off.
So in a year or two Well, it would be a bad look for Apple because as you know Apple is a company that does a lot of Other stuff to help them environment, such as not including a power adapter or headphones with its thousand dollar phone.
Why would Apple be wasteful and make you buy new USBs chargers and accessories when it would rather have you spend $40 on a new magsafe charger that isn't included in the box which would need to be packed and shipped separately and leaves you the throw away your old wireless Charging pad.
Whether or not Apple's charger change ups help the environment will still need to be seen but it is clear that by using magsafe Apple wants customers to shift more into the wireless world, as it gets you hyped about Wireless Accessories in cases and ducts.
For now, that means Apple once you focus on magsafe, not USBC I'm not sure I'm going to like wireless everything in an iPhone, but we get to look forward to how that's gonna shake out.
Let me know in the comments if you disagree, what your thoughts are about USBC and magsafe.
Or you could just tell us about how your dongle collections going.
Up Next
BlackBerry returns from the dead (again)
9:14
The next Galaxy S may have leaked
4:14
Galaxy Note 20 vs. Ultra: Which should you buy?
9:19
The Beyond Burger 2.0 that you can now get shipped to your home
10:53
Gyroscope 101: That tiny phone sensor has a big history
9:15
How smart toilets are saving lives in India
7:41
When the iPhone 12 arrives, 5G will finally be put to the test
5:15
The Apple Watch Series 6 is coming soon
6:39
Finding Samsung's demo room Easter egg
6:24
This luxury speaker brings Alexa smarts to art gallery design