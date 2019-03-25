Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard announce new show, See
Transcript
Close your eyes, just for a moment, just close them.
I want you to experience something.
Try to think about the world this way, heard, touched, smelled, sensed, but without sight.
Imagine every human experience available to you.
Love, joy, discovery, terror, despair, and hope.
Imagine it was all experienced this way.
Heard, touched, smelled, taste even.
But not seen.
Now open your eyes.
And let me spoil this a little bit, you have no idea what that would be like.
Neither do I. Being blind isn't something that can get turned on and off.
It's apart of who you are, it's apart of your soul, and now while you're at it.
Imagine a world evolved, designed, and built to be experienced without sight.
We did in that your little world, the world of sea.
From the unfeted imagination of Steven Knight, sea takes place in a world in which the earth was devastated by a virus that left only a few million survivor.
And those survivors Each and everyone of them emerged blind.
Our story begins centuries later at which point the human race has existed for so long without sight.
It's disputed whether such a thing ever existed.
In this world we are going to have our evil queens, brave heroes, and thrilling adventure.
But beyond the adventure, C will ask questions you may have already started asking yourselves just now with your eyes closed.
How much of my experience of the world is visual?
Without sight, would it change who I am?
This is a world constructed unlike any you have ever experienced.
Sea is a journey wherein we may discover something entirely new about ourselves, about our world.
As a result we cannot wait for you to join us on this journey.
