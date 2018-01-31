Apple
iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8: Which has the best cameras?Apple and Samsung both have phones with nearly identical dual-rear camera setups. But photos and videos from each look completely different.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a very similar dual rear camera set up. Each has a wide angle and telephoto cameras. Both have 2x optical Zoom, dual optical image stabilization, 4K video, and portrait mode. Yet, despite all the hardware similarities, photos and videos from each phone couldn't be more different. I stopped at the California Academy of Sciences to test the cameras out. Take a look at this image of butterflies. The photo from the iPhone 10 has more saturation contrast and better dimenograte. The one from NOTE 8 is a tad over exposed if you look closely at the wings of the butterflies the iPhone 10 kept more detail and the pattern [MUSIC] A popular feature on both phones is the ability to take portrait mode photos which creates an artistic, blurry background, mimicking the shallow depth of field of a photo from a DSLR. Portraits from the iPhoneX have more detail and a better range of colors Even in low light. The Iphone was always consistent at getting the face in focus. Focus falloff, from in focus to out of focus areas, looked more like that of picture taken with a DSLR. The Note8 delivered softer looking portraits, which actually sometimes were more flattering on people's skin. The results looked less dramatic than the Iphone, but still pretty good. One discovery I made at the California Coast Exhibit was that the iPhone 10 takes portrait mode photos of fish amazingly well, even when using stagelight and stagelight mono lighting effects. One of my other favorite features on both phones is the two times optical zoom, which lets you zoom in without degrading the image like a digital zoom. Photos taken with a 2x zoom on the iPhone 10 had nice detail and great dynamic range. But sometimes colors look overcorrected and less true to life. The Note 8's telephoto camera rendered 2x photos that look more natural and a tad sharper. Take a look at these photos taken at the de Young Museum. The iPhone shot keeps the highlights in the clouds and balanced with the shadows in the metal overhang. The Note 8's photo has blown highlights in the clouds, but renders the details in the metal overhang sharper. Both phones do really well in low light, but the iPhone has the edge. Its noise correction Significantly reduce image noise without appearing too painterly. Then, there's video. Hands down iPhone 10 shoots great looking video. With a wider array than a of recording options than the Note 8. iPhone 10 videos have better dynamic range and detail, even though sometimes the auto white balance is thrown off and makes Sliding. Time lapse videos from both phones look fantastic. But the iPhone 10 has the edge because it can capture time lapse videos with either of its rear cameras. The Note 8, just the wide angle Both phones shoot slow motion video at 240 frames per second. However the Note 8 only does so at 720p while the iPhone X shoots it at 1080p. the image quality, detail, and clarity looks better in slow motion video from the iPhone. On the front side of things, both phones offer portrait mode on the selfie camera. Samsung calls it selective focus. While neither is better than what the rear camera's can do, both are serviceable. The Note 8 also has a beautification mode to soften your skin, make your face thinner and your eyes larger. It is scary how well it works, but there's also Snapchat like stickers. So which phone has the best cameras? For me, it's all about detail and dynamic range and because of that, my vote goes to the iPhone X. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]