Tech Today

iPhone hype train chugs on, Alexa and Cortana team up

In this week's wrap-up, Apple sets a date for the iPhone 8, Amazon and Microsoft's voice assistants join forces, Google pushes AR apps, and Uber picks up a new CEO.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Iphone hype is reaching fever pitch. Apple is set to reveal the tenth anniversary Iphone on september 12th at the new Apple park campus. Multiple reports and leaks all pointing to the new model ditching the home button. For an all-screen-front display that will unlock with facial recognition biometrics. Meanwhile, Amazon and Microsoft voice assistants are joining forces. Alexa and Cortana will be able to talk to each other later this year, bridging the smarts between Echo and Windows devices. Google is busy pushing its augmented reality software to Android app developers Google and Apple are currently in a race to get more apps to use AR. Blending digital images with the real world. And this past week, Uber picked up a new CEO. [UNKNOWN], the CEO of Expedia, is now in the drivers seat for the ride hailing company as it tries to steer away from its past Problematic leadership and bad press. [MUSIC] Stay up to day with the latest by downloading the CNet Today app in the Apple or Google Playstores.

