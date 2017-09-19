Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Should you get the iPhone 8 Plus, or wait for X?The more boring-looking iPhone still has plenty of power.
[MUSIC] Do you get the iPhone 8 Plus, or wait for the iPhone X? Welcome to the question that will linger through the holidays. Now the iPhone X looks like the complete package, but we haven't reviewed it yet, and we won't know what it's like for a while Until then, the 8 Plus is the best phone that Apple sells,and it's definitely better than the 7 Plus, but it's improved in ways you're probably not gonna show off your friends. It has a nice glossy glass back, and it's wireless C compatible, and the processor is definitely a nice upgrade. But if you want some of those fancier features, you might wanna wait for the X. This isn't the sports car but it's definitely the nice utility vehicle with a great engine. [MUSIC] It's upgraded camera sensors take better low light photos and it shares a similar A11 processor to the iPhone X. The A plus dual cameras are great. Portrait mode is improved and allows extra controls, there's also portrait lighting. A beta mode that add simulated 3D lighting to photos. Sometimes the effects are amazing, other times, feels forced New compressed video formats allow 4K video at 60 frames per second and 1080p at 240. But the iPhone X cameras could be even better. The 8 Plus is extremely speedy, but its 5.5 inch 1080p display is no different than last year except for adding Apple's True Tone technology which adjusts color temperature to match ambient light. It does make the display look better, but the iPhone X will get a 5.8 inch OLED display that could be even better than this. Apple's newest iPhone trick is augmented reality, the ability to float realistic 3D objects on top of the real world. Now, AR Kit requires an iPhone 6S or later so that means that older iPhones can use it, but the new iPhone 8 processors and the iPhone X's Should be able to run them even better. If you're skeptical about the idea of Face ID or getting rid of the Home button completely on the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 Plus offers a great set of chips in a very familiar body. It's available now and you don't have to wait. Then again, for an up charge, you are going to get a larger screen, better telephoto camera, better front facing camera, In a smaller design on the X. The safe bet for someone who doesn't want all that is the iPhone 8 Plus. Maybe the safest thing to do is wait. [MUSIC]