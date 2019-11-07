iPhone 12 renders show a retro-looking design

Transcript
Transcription not available for iPhone 12 renders show a retro-looking design.

TECH SHOWS

68 episodes

Alphabet City

69 episodes

CNET Top 5

835 episodes

The Daily Charge

899 episodes

What the Future

319 episodes

Tech Today

1024 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile touts a $15-a-month plan that gets bigger over time

4:33

T-Mobile makes its move to get Sprint deal done

3:05

Tech resurrects James Dean for a new movie in 2020 (The Daily Charge, 11/7/2019)

8:50

Disney and United team up on Star Wars airplane

0:59

Is the Echo Studio the best Alexa speaker yet? (The Daily Charge, 11/6/2019)

8:39

UPS drone delivers CVS prescription meds

1:18

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered: Sing the wagon electric

7:02

AirPods Pro and Deep Fusion are here

6:50

Apple, Spotify and Pandora still pale compared to radio in the car

9:09

You need the Harmony remote

4:14

The Ford Bronco is going to Baja

2:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG G8X is a $700 dual-screen phone that takes aim at foldable phones

3:14

DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

3:08

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09