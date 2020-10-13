iPhone 12 Mini: Small phone, big potential

Transcript
Transcription not available for iPhone 12 Mini: Small phone, big potential.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

94 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

345 episodes

Tech Today

1319 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 12 event

12:00

iPhone 12 Mini: Same specs as iPhone 12

3:35

Verizon CEO talks 5G at 2020 iPhone event

6:01

What to expect from Star Trek: Discovery's big season 3 time jump

6:15

Are you still doing ordinary screen-share?

13:03

Z Fold 2 or Surface Duo? Comparing foldable phones

17:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

iPhone 12 Mini: Same specs as iPhone 12

3:35

Gardyn smart hydroponic system review

12:53

Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 12 event

12:00

Apple event confirmed for Oct. 13, Facebook and Twitter block Trump posts

1:33

Apple (re)introduces MagSafe

2:35

Twitter obscures Trump tweet, Soul to hit Disney Plus

1:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Sony X900H review: Midpriced contender with game-friendly features

4:27

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Best noise canceling

6:04

Oppo Watch: An Apple Watch lookalike that runs Google's WearOS

4:41

Nest Audio review: Google's new $100 smart speaker

3:55

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the midrange phone to beat

3:20

How the Apple Watch can be your kid's phone with Family Setup

7:55

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37