iOS update introduces Apple Pay Cash, texting turns 25

iOS update introduces Apple Pay Cash, texting turns 25In today's biggest tech news, Apple's latest iOS update lets you send cash via iMessage, the text message turns 25 and Amazon patents disintegrating drones.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] Apple has released a new software update that will soon let you send money over iMessage. The iOS 11.2 update was released on Saturday fixing a bug that caused iPhones to crash due to repeated third party app reminders. But alongside the bug fix, the update also brought faster wireless charging as well as Apple Pay Cash, which will let iPhone users send cash over iMessage, similar to PayPal's Venmo service. The humble text message turned 25 on Sunday. The first ever text message was sent by British [UNKNOWN] software engineer, Neil Papworth back in 1992. There was a 160 character limit and no emojis and because it can only be sent from a computer to a phone, there was no way to reply. Halfway sent the first message with two simple words, Merry Christmas. And finally, Amazon has been granted a new patent that would let the company automatically break apart drones mid flight. If an Amazon drone malfunctions mid delivery, engineers will be able to assess the flight path, flight conditions and surrounding terrain and remotely set off a directed fragmentation of the drone. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.