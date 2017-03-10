Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "I'm not quite sure what to make of this giant security light"
I'm not quite sure what to make of this giant security light: CNET First Look

CNET First Look: I'm not quite sure what to make of this giant security light

Zmodo's $200 Torch Pro kit had promise, but its massive security camera-LED device is kind of a dealbreaker.

[MUSIC] The Zmodo Torch Pro is a $200 smart home kit that includes a wired motion detector equipped door bell, a 720p high definition security camera built into a colour changing outdoor rated LED. And a plugin wi-fi range extender. But there's a huge problem with this device it's absolutely huge. It didn't fit in my porch lights at home, it doesn't fit in the porch light at the [UNKNOWN] smart home as you can see and even after a trip to the home improvement store only the largest models they carried would With it. The Torch Pro is a cool concept though because the doorbell and the camera light hybrid device work together to watch over your front door. The doorbell detects motion, sends you a push alert and pulls up the live feed of the activity happening outside. From there you can use the two-way audio function to talk to the person. You can also schedule the light to turn on at certain times. Keep in mind that the camera automatically switches to night vision mode when the LED leave his on, and back to regular day mode when it's off. All of this worked fine, but the initial configuration was seriously confusing to the extent that I called customer service to help me pair the devices. But even after set up, the cluttered app design made it Hard to find what I was looking for. The Torch Pro also doesn't work with any third party devices. Given that the app is hard to navigate and the camera LED won't fit in most porch lights, I definitely can't recommend the [UNKNOWN] Torch Pro.

