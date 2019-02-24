Huawei's new MateBooks give you the power to touch and share
Huawei rocked up Mobile World Congress this year with more than just phones to show off.
The Chinese tech giant also unveiled three laptops as part of its MateBook series.
First up is an updated version to the 14 inch Matebook X Pro.
This laptop made a big impression on us last year.
With it's slick design, great display, and stellar performance.
And Huawei is hoping the same will be true of its successor.
The aspect ratio for screen has shifted to provide what Huawei describes as a borderless experience.
and it also comes with discrete graphics and an updated intel core i7 8th gen processor.
Some additional features have been added to the touch screen in the form of gesture controls.
For example you can pull three fingers down the display to take a screen grab and edit it easily by tapping or circling parts of the resulting image Huawei is also introducing new sharing capabilities between its laptops and phones.
Using its one op feature you can transfer images straight from your phone to your PC, just by holding the phone over the laptop's built in NFC sensor.
Likewise, you can record what is happening on your laptop screen simply by giving your phone a shake and holding it close to the PC.
Unfortunately for the MateBook X Pro, the camera is once again hidden away inside the keyboard.
It pops open and closes with the press of a button, enhancing privacy, but also, in our experience, placing it at an angle that makes it difficult and unflattering to use.
The same comers presence on the [UNKNOWN] the second laptop [UNKNOWN] unveiled at NWC.
The [UNKNOWN] shares many of the specs of the xpro with a slightly lower screen resolution and bulkier frame you can expect this new addition to [UNKNOWN] mid range pc line to be more affordable.
[UNKNOWN] also showed off another version of the already announced Maybrook 13 designed for regions outside the US This model comes with a touch screen and the new Huawei sharing functionality, but thankfully no camera recessed into the keyboard on this one.
There is no pricing available just yet for these new Huawei laptops, but we do know that the Matebook 30 will be available to buy by the end of February, and the Matebook 14 and X Pro will be on sale by the end of April.
Stay up to date with the latest from Mobile World Congress by visiting cnet.com.
