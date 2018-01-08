HP Spectre x360 15 aims to flip MacBook Pro lovers

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
HP already had a good thing with its premium 15.6 inch two-in-one, the Spectre X360 15. So for 2018, it's mainly stepping up the performance. Inside this year's model, you'll find Quad Core 8th Gen Intel Core iSeries Processors backed by your choice of Radeon RXVegaM or Nvidia GForce MX150 discrete graphics that should allow you to power through photo and video work or 3D graphics work. You can do those things in a variety of screen positions, of course, included as a pen-enabled tablet with HP's new Tilt Pen that lets you shade at different angles for a real pen on paper feel. And even with a 4K UHD display, HP is promising up to 13 and a half Half hours of run time. Other premium touches include up to two thunderbolt USB C ports for running external 4K displays or high speed data transfers. A finger print reader on the side for sign ins or purchases, and an infrared web cam for logging in with facial recognition using Windows Hello Coming to Best Buy and HP.com in March. Prices will start at $1370.