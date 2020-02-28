How to save money on vacation home rental sites

Transcript
[MUSIC] Staying at a vacation home is not only a way to have a more unique experience than in a hotel, but it can also save you money. Here's some other ways to save. Planning ahead will give you the best selection of homes, the good deals, but quickly so as soon as you have your itinerary, start searching for houses. Just be careful about reading the fine print and cancellation policy which could end up costing you money if plans change. When you find a great spot, be sure to cross check your find on multiple sites. Posts often cross list their properties at the same nightly rate but the fees the different services charge can vary widely. Here's a tip that could save you even more money. If the home you like is managed by a third party and not the owner, try going to that third parties website. When you rent directly from the rental management company, there's a good chance you'll save money on the booking fees. If you feel like negotiating, try striking up a relationship with the owner of the property through the contact host tools. Introduce yourself express how much you like the property and see if the host to offer a discount, your chances is higher if you're booking last minute. And finally if you wanna save on a spontaneous rental, try the app Wednesday, properties are listed at a fraction of a full price but only for month in advance San Francisco and cars to boy with CNET for CBS News. [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

81 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

954 episodes

What the Future

334 episodes

Tech Today

1121 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Bob Iger drove Disney to scoop up our childhood

2:59

Disney's surprise CEO departure while Baby Yoda steals Toy Fair (The Daily Charge, 2/26/2020)

9:29

Schools are tracking kids and that raises all kinds of questions (Daily Charge, 2/25/2020)

9:22

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

Firefox just got a lot more private

2:33

How schools could use phones to track your kids

3:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

New leaks show iPhone SE 2, AirPods X and iOS 14

4:54

5 underappreciated features of your Google Home

6:59

The iPhone SE 2 March launch event is on the horizon

5:05

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

The 2020 Nissan Sentra is all-new and better than ever

5:19

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS

9:45

Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone so far

13:48

Apple's $5K Pro Display XDR is a good deal for the right person

6:37

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08