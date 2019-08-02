How to get discounts on back-to-school tech

Transcript
[MUSIC] Before you pull your credit card to pay for your backs of school gadgets, get out your student ID or sugar.edu email address to get some great deals on your tech. Apple has As revamped its MacBook Air to be thinner, lighter and with a better display, and with the student discount bring it home for only $1,000. For a wide range of back to school tech from tablets to speakers create an account with Best Buy. The student deals vary but can be savings up to a few hundred dollars. Amazon Prime has become essential for many students for its catalogs of books, 2-day shipping, and streaming video and music services. And the student rate for Prime is only $6.50 a month. Help your student keep up with current events with deep discounts to newspapers like The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. Student rates start as low as $1 a week. Students can also find deals on their wireless plans, check the websites of Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint to learn more about discounted data plans or how to lower your bills. For all sorts of product and service reviews, visit cnet.com. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with c|net for CBS News. [MUSIC]

