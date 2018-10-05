Your video, "How to easily back up your phone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

How to easily back up your phone

Transcript
Transcription not available for How to easily back up your phone.
Tech IndustryGoogleSamsungApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Uber scooters kickoff in California ahead of national expansion

2:08

The OnePlus headphone jack dilemma

1:19

Don't hold your breath for Verizon 5G Home service

1:45

Amazon boosts its minimum wage to $15 an hour

1:06

Google's Project Stream aims to bring AAA games to Chrome

1:18

NASA came pretty close to using nuclear space rockets

3:20

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 get more power, new colors.

1:50

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

LG V40 ThinQ flaunts 5 cameras, a big screen and a headphone jack

2:14

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 get more power, new colors.

1:50

Microsoft Surface Headphones: The surprise noise-canceling contender

2:38

LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

1:55

HP's new leather-clad laptop brings style to the stark segment

1:31

Why you should install Google's newest WearOS watch update

3:18

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use Siri's Shortcuts app

1:54

How to buy an affordable AV reciever

2:33

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app

1:28

How to cut down your screen time

1:05

5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

2:33