Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "How the Google Home is better than the Amazon Echo (Top 5)"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET Top 5

How the Google Home is better than the Amazon Echo (Top 5)

Amazon's smart speaker isn't the best at everything. Sorry, Alexa.
2:15 /
Transcript
These are the top 5 subtle ways Google Home is better than the Echo. At my apartment, I've got a couple of Echo devices and one Google Home. I've had an Echo Dot for about a year, and the Google Home since November of last year. After all this time I've got some thoughts on what makes Google Smart Speaker better than the Echo series. At number 5, it is great at random questions. This is probably the least subtle difference between Google and Amazon. Google Home has a real search engine attached to it. Amazon just doesn't. So if you want to ask any random question, Google Home is flat out better than Amazon. Home is not always better at answering everything. But, it does a really decent job. And number four, better weather. One of the go to questions for any smart speakers asking, what's the weather? In my experience, I have found Amazon not to be particularly accurate. Amazon pulls it's weather from Accuweather. So, maybe the problem is there. Google, on the other hand is pretty dead on. and number three: contextual awareness. If you've got more than one question for your smart speaker, you'll see where this is important. Google Home handles follow-up questions a lot easier. Here's an example: state capitals; I asked, what is the capital of Michigan Both correctly answered Lansing. The second question I asked was: what about California? Google Home said Sacramento, the Echo the tended to play California Girls by Katy Perry. [MUSIC] And number two: the trigger word. Amazon's Echo speakers are great at listening for their trigger word, the only problem is that they rely on a one-word trigger word Word. If I mention any of them here, there's a good chance an Echo speaker somewhere will be activated. Google relies on a two-word trigger, which means it's far less likely to be activated by a commercial or television show. And number one, it's patient. This is one of the smallest, but most useful functions I've found in my smart speaker life. If you're asking Google Home something and pause for a second, it waits for you to finish your thought. Amazon is a bit less forgiving. If you briefly pause while you were asking Amazing something, too late. Amazon does not have time for you. Now don't get me wrong, the echo line of speakers handles lots and lots of things very, very well. But at certain times the Google Home is just better. That does it for us, check out top5.cnet.com for more top fives, I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher
Lots of little touches elevate LG's Quad Wash dishwasher
1:33 September 23, 2017
The four cleaning arms are effective, but the creative extras are what really help this dishwasher stand out from the competition.
Play video
Video: Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
Nest Hello doorbell camera can recognize your face
1:30 September 22, 2017
And not just yours: Find out if a dog came to your door with Nest's new video doorbell.
Play video
Video: August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
August's Pro lock adds smarts, but we're not sold
1:21 September 20, 2017
The August Smart Lock Pro tries to do a lot... maybe too much.
Play video
Video: August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same
1:08 September 20, 2017
The third-gen August Smart Lock ditches the round design, gains an open/close sensor.
Play video
Video: Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
Traeger's smart Timberline smokes up fantastically good food
2:07 September 20, 2017
The Traeger Timberline 850 pellet-powered grill smokes delicious food with a smart connection.
Play video
Video: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor brings security to your backyard
2:34 September 20, 2017
Nest expands its smart home offerings with a new security camera. Features include facial recognition tech, "SuperSight" and two-way...
Play video
Video: GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
GE's $200 Alexa lamp lights up the smart home
1:55 September 20, 2017
Here comes the sun -- or, rather, here comes "Sol," GE's new, funky-looking Alexa lamp.
Play video
Video: Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
Nest's subtle Thermostat E blends in, but still stands out
1:22 September 13, 2017
The Nest Thermostat E has a lot of the same smart tech as the Learning Thermostat -- for just $169.
Play video