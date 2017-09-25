How the Google Home is better than the Amazon Echo (Top 5)

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
These are the top 5 subtle ways Google Home is better than the Echo. At my apartment, I've got a couple of Echo devices and one Google Home. I've had an Echo Dot for about a year, and the Google Home since November of last year. After all this time I've got some thoughts on what makes Google Smart Speaker better than the Echo series. At number 5, it is great at random questions. This is probably the least subtle difference between Google and Amazon. Google Home has a real search engine attached to it. Amazon just doesn't. So if you want to ask any random question, Google Home is flat out better than Amazon. Home is not always better at answering everything. But, it does a really decent job. And number four, better weather. One of the go to questions for any smart speakers asking, what's the weather? In my experience, I have found Amazon not to be particularly accurate. Amazon pulls it's weather from Accuweather. So, maybe the problem is there. Google, on the other hand is pretty dead on. and number three: contextual awareness. If you've got more than one question for your smart speaker, you'll see where this is important. Google Home handles follow-up questions a lot easier. Here's an example: state capitals; I asked, what is the capital of Michigan Both correctly answered Lansing. The second question I asked was: what about California? Google Home said Sacramento, the Echo the tended to play California Girls by Katy Perry. [MUSIC] And number two: the trigger word. Amazon's Echo speakers are great at listening for their trigger word, the only problem is that they rely on a one-word trigger word Word. If I mention any of them here, there's a good chance an Echo speaker somewhere will be activated. Google relies on a two-word trigger, which means it's far less likely to be activated by a commercial or television show. And number one, it's patient. This is one of the smallest, but most useful functions I've found in my smart speaker life. If you're asking Google Home something and pause for a second, it waits for you to finish your thought. Amazon is a bit less forgiving. If you briefly pause while you were asking Amazing something, too late. Amazon does not have time for you. Now don't get me wrong, the echo line of speakers handles lots and lots of things very, very well. But at certain times the Google Home is just better. That does it for us, check out top5.cnet.com for more top fives, I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]