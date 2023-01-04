Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
4:38
Watch Now

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

TVs
Speaker 1: Just a few years ago, laser TV was a new category. It was only starting to gain traction. Price points stretched to an average of over $30,000 and many screens. Screens were confined to basements and home theaters. High Senses was at the forefront of laser technology. Launching the first ever laser TV at CES in 2012 and knowing its future possibilities. [00:00:30] Since then, the success of our laser TV category has come a long way. Both in technology and at Obtainability High Senses. Laser TV category has grown exponentially by almost 400% over the last three years, and the demand and sales volume continued to increase significantly in the second half of 2021. Laser TV sales more than doubled in North America, and they nearly doubled [00:01:00] again in 2022. As consumer interest in bigger screens and better quality surges, we have expanded our offerings to meet that demand. This year, we are expanding our lineup to include five new products within two distinct categories, laser TVs and laser cinemas. Speaker 1: High senses, laser TVs elevate the viewing experience and are ready to take center stage in your living rooms. [00:01:30] With our new high gain, A L r screens that enhance brightness for a sharper picture, a built-in TV tuner, a new Google TV operating system, top-notch audio quality and features, and other upgrades like wifi six E and Dolby Vision Laser TVs are the future of television High Senses. Tri Chroma laser light engine can reach 107% of [00:02:00] the BT 2020 color space, the highest and best performance in the market. With two upgraded series, we're offering big screen entertainment options that are only possible with Blazer tv. The L five H is the perfect starting package for those looking to elevate and upgrade their main living room TV to the big screen and offers an affordable [00:02:30] entry point to laser TV category. The L nine H. Our best in class Tri Chroma laser TV dubbed the King of ultra short throw projectors reaches over 1 billion colors to deliver an incredibly realistic image with a hundred and 120 inch screen sizes. A bright picture, true to life colors, and an immersive experience. Laser Speaker 2: TVs are [00:03:00] ready to become the center priests of your everyday home entertainment. Our laser cinema category brings the cinema home with new upgrades, bigger sizes, more flexibility, and more price points to home theater enthusiasts. This year with over 15 awards last year, including designations like best of show and Editor's Choice High Senses, laser Cinema delivers excellent performance at an incredible value. [00:03:30] The new PL one H Laser Cinema is a versatile option with a powered focus adjustable lens that spans 80 to 120 inches, allowing for flexibility in screen size and a variety of home theater setups. The new PX two Pro Laser Cinema features our Tri Chroma laser engine and brings screen sizes from 90 to 130 inches. True to life picture and colors, [00:04:00] and an excellent value for anyone looking to upgrade the Hiene mini projector cube C1 is an entirely new form factor for our Tricom technology, bringing 65 inches to 150 inch adjustable projection size, along with the benefits of portability and affordability. Whether it is a cinematic movie experience, sports shows, gaming, [00:04:30] or even outdoor entertainment, our growing laser TV category has something for everyone.

