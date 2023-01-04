Hisense Announces 110-Inch ULED X TV at CES 3:14 Watch Now

Jan 4, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Today we're introducing a new generation of display technology, the ulla X platform. We believe that Heiss Ulla X will be the next step in the L E D technology, pushing it to its limits by combining an impressive lineup of TV technologies, incredible processing power, and more precise control over the picture. Through active, intelligent backline control, U LX is [00:00:30] sure to be the standout technology. U L E D X propels a few key elements to provide what we think will be one of the best L E D entertainment experience. A brighter picture, deeper contrast, wider view angle, and ultra low reflection ratios, culminating in the immersive and realistic viewing experience. In fact, our new 110 inch ULE X eight K television, [00:01:00] while this year's CS Innovation Award honoree due to its cutting edge optical system, extraordinary image processing and display technologies through the industry's first ever 16 bit light control algorithm, which allows the backlight control of more than 65,500 brightest levels and provide in-depth precision and granularity for smoother diming and color effects. Speaker 1: U LX can achieve [00:01:30] three times the environmental contrast and two times the dynamic range of ulla tv. We strive to make a ulla tv unlike any other L E D TV experience and we're proud of our achievement with ule X high senses TVs can reach a peak brightness of 2,500 nets and a contrast ratio of 150,000 to one, which we believe will [00:02:00] redefine the industry standards of L E D TVs is not simply about reaching maximum brightness levels. Embodying both brightness and contrast is what makes Ulla X truly unique. Our new high engine X AK chipset independently developed by HS is a key element in Ulx performance as he's first AK AI picture chip set [00:02:30] high view engine X intelligently detects every frame and the scene by learning, analyzing, and then training a massive data set. The result isn't optimiz the optimize the picture. That's incredibly realistic and the best picture quality in Hyen qua history. With this new AI picture quality algorithm, our high view, engine X is able to make automatic adjustment across Speaker 2: This impressive set [00:03:00] of hardware and software to deliver the best picture quality in every frame. We're excited about our latest ulx technology and can't wait for you to experience the result firsthand at CS this week.