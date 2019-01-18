How To Video

Here's how to use YouTube's Take a Break feature

Transcript
Transcription not available for Here's how to use YouTube's Take a Break feature.
MobileiOS 12Android PieAndroid QGoogle

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

FTC vs. Qualcomm: Why you should care

2:11

Netflix's price hikes are coming quick

1:41

2020 Mustang GT500 vs. the competition: Which American muscle is the best?

7:58

1968 Dodge Super Charger Concept is one killer restomod

1:28

Chinese automaker GAC shows off Entranze concept in Detroit

1:21

Taking a lap around the 2020 Toyota Supra

7:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a 700+ hp assassin

4:31

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

1968 Dodge Super Charger Concept is one killer restomod

1:28

Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

2:04

773 million email addresses get leaked, Google purchases parts of a watchmaker

1:22

Foldables, 5G and the future of the iPhone in 2019

6:02

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This smart fitness tech replaces a gym membership

2:59

I like this fancy fitness mirror, but it sure costs a lot

2:13

Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

1:55

Peloton Tread is one serious running machine

2:06

Get a solid home workout at a good price with ClassPass Live

1:50

Nike's self-lacing sneaker will be worn in the NBA

4:36

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use YouTube's Take a Break feature

1:43

Apps for meeting people

1:04

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02