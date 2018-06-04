Your video, "Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends"
WWDC 2018

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

FaceTime gets an upgrade in iOS 12 with the ability to connect with up to 32 people at once.
2:04 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends.

