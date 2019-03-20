Tech Today

Google's Stadia, Instagram in-app shopping

Transcript
This is C|Net and here are the stories that matter right now. Google has announced its game streaming service and it's called Stadia. The technology will let users stream and play games across multiple Google platforms including the Chrome browser. Its controller connects directly to the internet to minimize lag. And Stadia promises high quality streams up to 4K at 60 frames per second. There's still a lot we don't know though like cost, specific games and what kind of internet connection will be required. Instagram now offers the in-app purchasing of products advertised over the platform. To start only a number of brands will be available like Nike, Adidas, and H&amp;M. But as [UNKNOWN] continues, more will be added. Instagram's transformation into a shopping app seems to be in full swing since the app added a shopping section to its Explore tab last September. [MUSIC] And finally, Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings, has confirmed what most already believe to be true That Apple's new streaming service won't sell Netflix subscriptions or offer any of its content to be viewed on the new platform. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date on the latest by visiting cnet. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryGoogleInstagramNetflixApple

