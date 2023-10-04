Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise 2:05 Watch Now

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise

Oct 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Gets better. Those devices keep getting better too. For instance, this week we're rolling out our biggest update ever to Pixel Buds Pro. With a number of AI enabled features and improvements, we're improving our clear calling technology, which automatically reduces background noise and enhances the voices on any phone call you receive. It doesn't matter if the person is calling you from a busy sidewalk [00:00:30] or in a noisy restaurant, you'll hear them even more clearly and it works on every call. No need to press a button and turn it on each time. Pixel Buds Pro are also among the first earbuds to use Bluetooth super wide band speech. It doubles the bandwidth to make voices sound more natural, and when it's combined with clear calling, your phone calls sound so much better. Just listen to the before and after Speaker 2: [00:01:00] Grabbing a coffee next to the office, and I got a few more meetings to get through and a quick errand, and I'm going to be ready to come out and join everybody for dinner. So are you still thinking of trying that place on 63rd? I've heard really great things about it. Speaker 1: You can really Speaker 1: Hear the difference. Now AI can make Pixel Buds Pro more convenient to use as well. When you're listening to music and [00:01:30] need to have a quick chat with a coworker or tell the barista your coffee order, you can just start talking. Pixel Buds Pro will automatically pause your audio and turn on transparency mode. No more scrambling to pull the phone out of your pocket or take out an earbud. Now we're also reducing latency by up to 50%, which is great news for the gamers out there. And there are a few more updates today that you can read about over on the Google Store. Pixel [00:02:00] Buds Pro aren't the only devices getting a boost today with our new feed.