Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
2:05
Watch Now

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise

Tech
Speaker 1: Gets better. Those devices keep getting better too. For instance, this week we're rolling out our biggest update ever to Pixel Buds Pro. With a number of AI enabled features and improvements, we're improving our clear calling technology, which automatically reduces background noise and enhances the voices on any phone call you receive. It doesn't matter if the person is calling you from a busy sidewalk [00:00:30] or in a noisy restaurant, you'll hear them even more clearly and it works on every call. No need to press a button and turn it on each time. Pixel Buds Pro are also among the first earbuds to use Bluetooth super wide band speech. It doubles the bandwidth to make voices sound more natural, and when it's combined with clear calling, your phone calls sound so much better. Just listen to the before and after Speaker 2: [00:01:00] Grabbing a coffee next to the office, and I got a few more meetings to get through and a quick errand, and I'm going to be ready to come out and join everybody for dinner. So are you still thinking of trying that place on 63rd? I've heard really great things about it. Speaker 1: You can really Speaker 1: Hear the difference. Now AI can make Pixel Buds Pro more convenient to use as well. When you're listening to music and [00:01:30] need to have a quick chat with a coworker or tell the barista your coffee order, you can just start talking. Pixel Buds Pro will automatically pause your audio and turn on transparency mode. No more scrambling to pull the phone out of your pocket or take out an earbud. Now we're also reducing latency by up to 50%, which is great news for the gamers out there. And there are a few more updates today that you can read about over on the Google Store. Pixel [00:02:00] Buds Pro aren't the only devices getting a boost today with our new feed.

Up Next

Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions
screenshot-2023-10-04-at-2-36-02-pm.png

Up Next

Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
screenshot-2023-10-04-at-2-30-41-pm.png

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise

Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event
231004-pixel-event-supercut-2

Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event

Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities
meta-quest-3-1080-seq-cnet-00-07-15-02-still005

Meta's Big News: Quest 3, Smart Glasses and AI Celebrities

Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
pic

Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars

Watch Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2023
230927-site-meta-connect-supercut-thumbnail

Watch Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2023

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Watch Everything Microsoft Just Announced at its Surface Event
230921-site-microsoft-supercut

Watch Everything Microsoft Just Announced at its Surface Event

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
echohubpic

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
230920-site-amazon-fall-event-supercut-thumbnail

Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions
screenshot-2023-10-04-at-2-36-02-pm.png

Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise
screenshot-2023-10-04-at-2-30-41-pm.png

Google's Pixel Buds Pro Add Tech to Make Calls Clearer, Reduce Background Noise

Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event
231004-pixel-event-supercut-2

Watch Everything Google Announced at Its Pixel Event

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look
p1021184

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro First Look

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade
pixel-watch-2-seq-copy-01-cnet-cnet-00-07-41-08-still004

Pixel Watch 2 First Look: Google's Smartwatch Gets An Upgrade

Ortho Mattress Review: Should You Buy the Elgin Bed?
The Elgin mattress on a bed frame against a colorful background with a man the front.

Ortho Mattress Review: Should You Buy the Elgin Bed?

Most Popular All most popular

Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo
optimoose

Analyzing the Details in Tesla's Latest Optimus Robot Demo

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Beds for Pressure Relief
A mattress against a colorful background with a man in a blue shirt in the front.

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Beds for Pressure Relief

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
echohubpic

Amazon Reveals Echo Hub

Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars
pic

Meta Unveils Custom AI Image Generator and Avatars

Latest Products All latest products

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Latest How To All how to videos

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI