Google Home, Chromecast exploit, Roku to launch subscription marketplace

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. You can no longer book a ride with Uber through Android's Google Maps app. Instead, an open app button has replaced the feature. It's tough to know what exactly the move, first noticed by Android Authority, is in response to. But Google tells us that it was removed due to user feedback. Google Home and Chromecast could be giving away your location in a vulnerability that Google says that it is actively fixing but won't be live until the middle of next month. There are worries that the opening could result in phishing scams as the exploit is directly related to the Find My Home authentication feature. And finally, Variety is reporting that Roku plans to launch a video subscription marketplace, not unlike Amazon's channels, to make various media services available without separate Roku channel apps. Roku is not the only exploring this business model, as Bloomberg has also reported Apple is looking into doing the same thing with Apple TV.