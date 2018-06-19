Your video, "Google Home, Chromecast exploit, Roku to launch subscription marketplace"
Google Home, Chromecast exploit, Roku to launch subscription marketplace

Today's major tech headlines include in-app Uber booking being removed from Google Maps, Google's Home and Chromecast location bugs and Roku's reported launching of a video subscription marketplace.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. You can no longer book a ride with Uber through Android's Google Maps app. Instead, an open app button has replaced the feature. It's tough to know what exactly the move, first noticed by Android Authority, is in response to. But Google tells us that it was removed due to user feedback. Google Home and Chromecast could be giving away your location in a vulnerability that Google says that it is actively fixing but won't be live until the middle of next month. There are worries that the opening could result in phishing scams as the exploit is directly related to the Find My Home authentication feature. And finally, Variety is reporting that Roku plans to launch a video subscription marketplace, not unlike Amazon's channels, to make various media services available without separate Roku channel apps. Roku is not the only exploring this business model, as Bloomberg has also reported Apple is looking into doing the same thing with Apple TV. [MUSIC] You can save the date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

