Gift ideas for the graduate

[MUSIC] A great graduation gift straddles the line between useful and fun. Since a lot of grads don't have a lot of space in their dorms or apartments, here are some gift ideas that are practical, enjoyable, and space saving. A Kindle paper white is a great tool for reading books for fun or for classes. The battery lasts a long time and you could easily read the screen in all lighting conditions. First it will only cost 130 or less if on sale. Apple products always make a nice gift whether you wanna upgrade your grads laptop, tablet, watch or ear buds, not only will these items be stylish but extremely useful in their next stage of life or eliminate [UNKNOWN] boxes and consider giving a subscription. Every graduate would appreciate a years membership to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu or even Spotify. And if they don't already have a way to stream all that content the Roku streaming [UNKNOWN] makes a great gift for just about $60. For complete gift guide for grads, visit cnet.com. In San Fransisco, I'm [UNKNOWN] with cnet for CBS news.
