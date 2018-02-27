Garager keeps watch over your garage

CNET First Look
Garager keeps watch over your garageSpy on your garage with this $129 camera and garage door controller.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The $129 Garager from startup company Alcidae is part camera, part garage door controller. Garager is compatible with most openers, giving you remote access to your garage via the Alcidae app. Garager circular housing mounts beneath your existing garage door opener with either a magnet or a pair of screws. Two wires connect the Garager to the garage door opener to provide control of the door. Since the Garager includes a camera, you'll get 960p HD video streaming that includes night vision as well as two way audio. You can control your garage door and video feed from the Alcidae app for iOS and Android devices. View live feed, talk directly to the camera speaker inside the garage or take photos of the space. You can also setup alerts for different levels of sound or motion detection. Video clip storage isn't free though, so you'll need to pay the $5 per month subscription to get seven days of recorded footage. Garager isn't currently compatible with any smart home platforms or IFT, though the team at Alsaday say smart assistant compatibility is coming soon. The same goes for geo fencing, which isn't currently functional, but is also supposedly in the works. Garager works well and the camera and audio features are definitely useful. But until more of Garager's promised features are added, it's hard to recommend Garager over something like Chamberlain's MyQ or Garageio that includes scheduling and smart assistant support at a similar price.