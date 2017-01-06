Free up space on Android phones: Tech Minute
About Video
Tech Minute: Free up space on Android phones1:03 /
Is your Android device slowing to a crawl? Try one of these tricks.
Share (0)
Transcript
[MUSIC] Reclaim storage space on your Android device with these simple tips. First you'll want to clear the cache. Each app will keep an amount of cached data to load things more quickly. But you can clear it by going to Settings, Applications and choose an app. Then press storage, and clear cache. Unnecessary downloads also take up a load of space. Find your downloads folder, sometimes called My Files, in the app drawer. If you Set up automatic photo backup to google photos you can get rid of them from your device. Go to settings, free up device storage in the app, and it will delete photos on the phone but definitely make sure you set up the backup correctly before you do this. The device is this micro SD storage. It's possible apps to the card. Go to settings, applications, application manager and select the apps you want to move. Finally, get rid of unnecessary apps by deleting them from the application manager. In San Francisco I'm Lexy Savvides, cnet.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]