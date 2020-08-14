Fortnite maker sues Apple in battle over direct payments

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers
What would it take for you to reveal your data to save others?
First take: WatchOS 7 public beta
Now What: How to plan for the next six months of remote work
TikTok ban: What you need to know
How Black Girls Code is driving change in the tech industry
Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices
Aston Martin DBX keeps what we want and adds much more
Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions
Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it
New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise
Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020
Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet
Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones
Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera
iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
How to clean your laptop
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features
How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed
What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask