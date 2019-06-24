First look at the iPadOS beta

Widgets on screen more things to access improved slide over split screen apps pencil support a better desktop browser on the iPad.
There's a lot of reasons to get excited about iPad OS, which is the new name for the software that's on the iPad.
[MUSIC]
Apple's gonna be releasing the full version in the fall.
Right now, there is a public beta, which you can opt into and try right now.
That being said, don't, unless you really wanna expect from it, because this stuff is prone to bugs and things crashing.
I've already found things like that.
But there's lots of things to be excited about.
I've been trying it out.
This is what's new in iPad OS and how it changes the iPad.
Let's dive in.
So right off the bat.
Finally, the app icons are a little smaller and you can fit more of them.
But also you can take the widgets over here and push them onto the home screen.
So now finally, it feels a little more desktop like.
And you can lock that into place and have it be something that shows up.
You can set it here to keep on your home screen.
And when you swipe unfortunately to other pages, it's not there, but it'll always be on that first page.
And then you can get other information here and I'd love to see even more of that.
But it's a great first step in making it seem less like a grid of apps.
Desktop-class web browsing according to Apple means that Safari should finally be able to work with things like a Chromebook in the sense that you will be able to use web tools and not have them feel like you're loading a mobile webpage.
Now, here's Google Docs.
I'm using it in Safari, and usually when I try to edit things in this, it gets super annoying.
But now if I do, edits become suggestions and I add something here, and I try to delete something else, hey, edits are actually showing up in Google Docs.
And I can now Review them, and I could accept or reject them.
Now, Safari otherwise is gonna look like Safari.
And if you browse the web on Safari, a lot of it will probably feel pretty similar.
But it excites me because [LAUGH] apparently, for a lot of websites that don't necessarily work well in mobile mode Not in saying that postal service is necessarily one of those.
This is where Safari in its upgrades could end up being a lot of help.
But for me it's for stuff like Google Docs that I think has the most promise.
And this is the sort of stuff that could start getting me to use Safari more as a regular tool on the iPad.
We'll have to see how well that works for everything but.
That alone is exciting for me.
So a lot of the updates to the pencil are about making it work more lag free, but there are also more shortcuts and ways to access what they call Pencil Kit [UNKNOWN] Mark up That'll show up in other apps.
But one of the little shortcuts now is instead of taking a screenshot by pressing a button you can swipe up from the bottom, and then you enter into markup mode and you can just write something here.
And, of course, you have to have good handwriting.
To do this, but then you could then save that as a screenshot or share it or do whatever you want to do.
I mean pencil already was really great, but the extra leg free thing could help with handwriting.
We're gonna have to see how many apps adopt some of these tools.
But you could do it around with pencil and see what else you can find.
Slide Over is not split screen.
It's a tool on the iPad that floats an additional window.
And you can usually get to it by doing that and bringing the extra pop-up window.
That would hold the kind of like a miniature extra app, but now they've added the ability to hold more apps.
So if you have multiple ones open You could actually swipe between them, kinda like an iPhone.
And the idea is that you could use this as a shortcut for little quick access things, like, let's say, if you're playing music and you wanna browse for something.
If you wanna look at all of your windows at once, You can access in that way and then close some as you need.
So that's a little weird because it's kind of like a mini [UNKNOWN] iPhone OS built on top of iPad OS, so it's a, it's like expanded, it doesn't have the ability to have it's own app grade which will get weird but that slide over.
Split screen apps have existed before on Safari, but other apps are gonna be able to do this, too.
Which means you could open up two windows of the same app side by side.
Safari, you could do that for other apps.
We haven't really played around with this all that much yet.
But again, if you're working on two documents at the same time, that could be great.
This could also allow you to pair different apps together.
If you go into this mode, you can kind of look in different views.
You could pop into different ways to see other split screen apps and dive into those as well.
It's not as great as being able to open up windows totally seamlessly, but it will allow you to work on more apps at once or at least split screen.
More apps that support split screen.
Not all apps will and they are not here yet but Apples core apps will do it.
Now while iPads can work with USB flash drives and other external things for photos, they now work for files.
So if you launch the Files app and you take any sort of USB drive like this USB-C one and plug it in What's great is now you'll be able to browse what's on that drive.
And not just photos but thinks like PDF's.
Which is a huge help if you wanna use you Ipad a little more like a computer.
One of the most interesting things about iPadOS is technically, it supports a mouse, but you have to go into accessibility features to get to it.
And it's really meant for accessibility purposes.
If you go into accessibility settings and turn Right on a system touch, you could pair Bluetooth mouse.
And lo and behold, a cursor appears that you can use to control things and scroll and click around.
But it only works for one mouse button and the cursor is pretty big.
And if you go into a document, it automatically brings up The software keyboard by default, So no it's not ideal but it does show that you could put an house in I pad OS
There is a lot of new stuff in I pad OS and there is also all these stuff in IOS which includes dark mode and serial changes and all that others Stuff.
It's a lot and I'm gonna be diving into it over the next few months.
I'd still like to see trackpad support, but you can't have everything.
Stay tuned for a lot more updates on iPad ios and ios things at seen it.
