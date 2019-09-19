Facebook reveals new Portal devices, Apple Watch Series 5 review

Transcript
Transcription not available for Facebook reveals new Portal devices, Apple Watch Series 5 review.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

63 episodes

Alphabet City

64 episodes

CNET Top 5

829 episodes

The Daily Charge

871 episodes

What the Future

315 episodes

Tech Today

981 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Amazon hardware reveal next week: What devices would you like to see? (The Daily Charge, 9/16/2019)

7:36

The pivot to privacy could come with a $100 million grant

2:10

Another day, another huge Pixel 4XL leak (The Daily Charge, 9/12/2019)

6:38

Scott Wiener says California can save the internet

4:45

3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and an early surprise

5:54

Asus ROG Phone 2 has the first 120Hz OLED screen

2:28

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone XS: Flagship phones compared

11:09

2020 Ford Escape is a more competent, comfortable and tech-rich SUV

4:10

2019 Jeep Compass: Good looks, poor performance

4:06

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes its US debut

2:21

2019 Audi A6: A sharp-dressed sedan

5:05

2020 Audi RS6 Avant: Are you ready for 190 mph Costco runs?

1:31

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

iPhone 11: 3 phones, reviewed. Which do you choose?

10:05

HTC launches the Vive Cosmos VR headset

6:32

Jaybird Vista: A sporty AirPods alternative with better sound

4:37

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo's dual screens are great for a cramped desktop

1:55

Yamaha's YAS-209 offers the best sound from an Alexa sound bar

1:42

Google's Nest Hub Max smart display tracks your face

6:01

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24