Facebook data leak, Amazon issues apology

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. There's news about a Facebook data leak. Data from over 500 million Facebook users including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names and other information have been posted online. Facebook says the data was collected in 2019 and the company plugged the hole in August of that year. Daniel marks in digital privacy experts at Nord VPN says that the personal information remains a goldmine for scammers. Amazon issued a public apology regarding comments made in response to accusations that Amazon drivers were forced to urinate in water bottles to ensure delivery times. It doesn't change pressure, the volume increases, but it goes again, if we just sort of drop, it's still an ideal gas, we draw the isotherms it goes from this volume to that volume and it does so by, This cartridge was still shrink wrapped with an unused hang tab on the back and was the fourth version of Super Mario Bros produced. The original retail cost of the game in 1985 was $25. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

100 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

351 episodes

Tech Today

1469 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

3:52

VSS Imagine: Virgin Galactic's newest spaceship

3:57

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Congress vs. Big Tech CEOs on misinformation

8:54

The OnePlus Watch can't beat the Apple Watch

6:26

Why DLSS on the Switch Pro could be a game-changer

3:09

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

SpaceX's exploding Starship: Why this massive rocket keeps blowing up

8:55

Testing out SpaceX Starlink satellite internet

12:32

Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

3:52

VSS Imagine: Virgin Galactic's newest spaceship

3:57

What's new to stream for April 2021

2:45

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Testing out SpaceX Starlink satellite internet

12:32

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): Sleep sensing from a smart display

5:05

This power tool may be the best affordable massage gun you can get

5:02

Big features arrive on the budget Samsung A series

5:06

Google's new Nest Hub knows how well you slept

5:25

The Echo Show 10 battles the Nest Hub Max for the smart display crown

12:28

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40