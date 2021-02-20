Facebook blocks Australian news, rover lands on Mars
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week.
Facebook began preventing users viewing or sharing news from Australian media after the country proposed legislation.
Requiring Facebook to pay news organizations or distributing their content.
Currently Australian users are blocked from sharing Australian or international news content on Facebook and Australian publishers can't share or post to Facebook pages.
NASA's perseverance rover has officially landed safely on the surface of Mars.
Rovers entry descent and landing appear to go off without a hitch.
And the rovers first photos of the Red Planet arrived just minutes after confirming touchdown, perseverance.
His mission focuses on astrobiology in the search for fossilized microscopic life on Mars.
And finally the next iPhone to get some major screen updates.
According to tech leaker Max Weinbach of everything Apple Pro, the iPhone 13, will feature an always on Oled display, with 120 hertz refresh rate.
The feature is similar to what's available on Android phones, and would keep the clock and battery charge visible on the lockscreen.
All notifications would pop up as they arrive.
Weinbach also hinted at new camera features, including portrait mode for video..
Apple has not commented on the rumours you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
