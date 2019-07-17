Extended social media linked to teenage depression, Apple to fund original podcasts

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
So Retro
What the Future
Tech Today
Facebook defends cryptocurrency plans before Congress
Apollo 11 moon landing highlights from CBS News
YouTube’s product chief helps safeguard and expand the platform
Apollo: Missions to the Moon clip shows rare footage of the world watching the moon landing
Apple cuts new MacBook Air price, but kills off $999 classic edition
Huawei’s homegrown OS faces a steep uphill climb
New AirPods on the horizon
AutoComplete: C8 Corvette leaked, and Civic Type R is only getting pricier
Join us for our first ride on the first electric Harley, the LiveWire
Nintendo Switch Lite first impressions
Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to hook your brain to a computer in 2020
The Acer Predator Triton 900 has a flippin' practical design
Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper
New Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will make you never want to listen to AirPods again
Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2
Can Sony's robot pup Aibo make friends with real dogs?
Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 ways to win
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know
Try this Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals
Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent
How to install the Ring Door View Cam
How to take Windows 10 screenshots