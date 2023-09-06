Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 4:59 Watch Now

Sep 6, 2023 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: I've been wearing the Apple Watch Ultra for the better part of a year, and without doubt it's the best Apple watch that you can buy. Hi, I'm Lexi, your resident watch enthusiast and in the spirit of good, fun and speculation, here's what I think could make this watch even better, especially if we do see a second generation ultra announced at the Apple event. The public beta of watchOS 10 gives us some insight into things we definitely know are coming to the current ultra as well as the Apple Watch series. I've done a whole other video previewing that update and [00:00:30] you can find it linked in the description. But a quick recap, we're getting a smart stack or widgets on the watch, topographic and offline maps plus support for Bluetooth accessories like power meter pedals. So in the order of what I think is most likely to least likely, consider this a wishlist. Speaker 1: And before you hear my list, feel free to hit pause, drop a comment on what's top of your list and see what we can both come up with by the end of the video. The Apple Watch series comes in a number of different finishes and colors, so why not the ultra? Currently [00:01:00] the Titanium Ultra is only in one color. Now we did see some rumors pop up about a darker titanium finish, which I think would pair really nicely with the midnight ocean band that Apple currently sells and it would appeal to more people who want to wear the ultra as an everyday watch rather than just a sports and outdoors one. Speaking of appeal, I think this one is less likely to happen anytime soon, but I would really love to see two different case sizes on the ultra. I love big sports watches and I cannot lie, but sometimes they are too big for everyday wear, especially for folks [00:01:30] with a smaller wrist like mine. Speaker 1: The 49 millimeter Ultra has so many plus sides like having the easiest to read screen and the best battery life of any Apple watch, so I don't want to trade those, but there is a whole other market out there of people who do want to rugged outdoors watch in a smaller size. While we're talking about screens, if you use anything other than a watch face with a black background, you can really see the bezel to really capitalize on the case size. I'd love to see a more edge to edge display that goes right up to the edge of the case and the always [00:02:00] on display is overdue for an update. Apple's done a lot to update the display on the iPhone with iOS 17. Things like standby mode and live activities are great. So let's see more of that on the Apple watch as an example. Speaker 1: Would you believe one of the most frequent questions that I get is what watch can show a second count on the display at all times, even when your wrist is down like a traditional watch. Imagine if Apple could find a way to show more data like this without affecting battery life and you processor and upgrades to the display might [00:02:30] make this possible, but that's just my speculation for now. The Apple Watch tracks a stack of health and fitness stats. We're talking BO two max sleep quality, blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability. Oh, and I forgot to mention all of your activities. I would love to see the watch interpret all of those metrics by giving us recovery metrics like some other sports and endurance watches do. I'm thinking maybe an extra ring in the activity app that shows if you're ready to tackle a workout that day based on your previous day's metrics and sleep quality or some sort of [00:03:00] guidance to tell you if your sleep will impact training readiness, maybe even throw in some customized suggestions for workouts you might want to try from fitness Plus we know it can be done because similar features already exist on other sports watches. Speaker 1: Garmin has the body battery. P shows metrics like cardio and muscle load after a workout and Fitbit's daily readiness score surfaces. Some workouts you might want to try depending on your score. Arguably the most important safety feature on the iPhone 14 is emergency s o s via satellite and it lets you message an [00:03:30] emergency dispatcher even if you don't have cell signal. Why not bring that to the Apple Watch ultra? Hopefully you'd never need it, but if you are truly using this as an outdoor adventure watch without your phone, it would be so valuable. You might remember that watchOS 10 now supports s o s waypoints in the Compass app. So you can visually see the last spot you had a cell signal, but if you did need to make a call from the watch, you'd have to track back to that last location. More safety features. Speaker 1: Yes please. All Apple watches have this screen-based flashlight [00:04:00] that you can turn on from the control center and on the ultra thanks to the bright screen that hits 2000 knits. It's pretty good, but if you're like me and walk or run when it gets dark, it's not practical to have the entire screen taken up with a light. You can't see anything else on the screen like your workout stats, so I'd love to see a built-in flashlight. The Garmin Phoenix seven Pro series has a similar built-in L E D. You can adjust the brightness level, change the color to a red light or even strobe or pulse the light to alert others to your location. But this one look as much as [00:04:30] I really want it, I dunno how likely it is because Garmin does have a patent on something called a wearable device with integrated flashlight, but your girl can dream. Maybe we'll see some of these on the Ultra two or Apple will pull out all the stops for a third generation ultra. Maybe at the same time we see the series 10. If you've made it this far in the video, I hope you've got your list ready. So let me know in the comments what you want to see and I'll catch you next time. See you.