Everything Apple announced from the iPhone Event

Apple's event which historically highlights the company's newest iPhone began with news about Apple Arcade, a subscription-based service that will offer access to more than 100 games when it goes live September 19th for $5 a month.
We also found out that Apple TV+ will go for $5 a month as well.
When it launches on November 1, the next Apple Watch Series five was also announced, most notably featuring and always on display.
The GPS models will start at 399.
A surprise seventh generation iPad also debuted sporting a 10.2 inch screen, optimized for the new iPad OS boasts in A10 fusion chip.
Smart connector, pencil support, and more starting at $329.
And finally, Apple got around to debuting the new family of iPhone 11 devices.
The standard iPhone 11 gets a dual-camera configuration with night mode and will come in six different colors.
Under the hood is a new A13 Bionic chip It will start at $700 the new iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro max each sport a trio of cameras with the super retina XDRO LED displays on the front of both use that same A13 chip, but with serious updates to the phone's camera systems, which is the primary focus of this iPhone iteration.
The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will start at 999 and 1,0999 respectively, but that's just for 64 gigabytes inside.
You'll need to spend $150 more to get up to 256 gigabytes.
