Everything announced at Apple's Event

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
There is no new iPhone on display at Apple's big event, Instead the star of the show was the company's latest Apple Watch Series 6. It sports a familiar design but now features a sensor that can detect blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds.
Apple also debuted family setup Which lets families better organize their children's watches, making use of location services and other powerful control options.
Also new four series six are fresh colors and new watch based designs.
pre order start right now and the watch goes on sale Friday starting at 399.
Eighth generation iPads are here featuring the a 12 bionic chip.
A big speed jump, and they're all starting at 329.
But then there's the redesigned from the ground up iPad Air with rounded edges and an edge to edge screen that actually reminds us of the pro line.
It features Touch ID built into the tablets power button, a new A14 bionic chip and a USB C port.
It'll start at 599 and finally Apple also unveiled two new Services Fitness Plus, which was introduced along with the Series 6. Apple watch will offer users a weekly variety of workout routines.
That'll cost $9.99 a month.
And then there's Apple One sort of all in one answer to paying for everything Apple has to offer from iCloud.
to TV Plus.
Music and arcade for $15 a month.
[MUSIC]
For more on everything Apple announced today, visit CNET.
[MUSIC]
