Epic's Unreal Engine 5, Facebook tackles Covid-19 misinformation

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter this week. Epic Games revealed a video demo of its next game engine on Unreal Engine five. The video run on PlayStation five hardware according to epic, is largely a showcase for how much detail Unreal Engine five can present and how it can be lit. The whole eight plus minute demo looks like a pre rendered cut scene or a part of a lush animated film. While visually striking though videos like these don't usually represent the kind of fidelity games will wind up boasting, but it's certainly an impressive showcase. Nonetheless. Apple is planning to open its offices in phases, according to a report from Bloomberg Which cited people familiar with the plan. The phase, which is already begun in some regions globally, focuses on staff who can't work remotely or face challenges working away from the office. In July, the company plans to open offices more broadly. The plan is subject to local stay at home orders, Bloomberg sources also said. And finally Facebook has been doubling down on artificial intelligence to detect Coronavirus, misinformation and hate speech. But the social network is finding machines can have a tough time identifying offensive content online. Facebook uses a mix of human reviewers and technology to detect content that violates its rules before user is reported. And while AI has made progress, misinformation and hate speech, keep resurfacing on Facebook and other social networks. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

91 episodes

CNET Top 5

853 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

337 episodes

Tech Today

1189 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Andre Iguodala's brilliant tips for navigating uncertainty

16:10

See Boeing Australia's first prototype military drone, Loyal Wingman

3:32

Rumors about AirPods Studio headphones are getting louder

6:32

Top iPhone 12 rumors

6:10

75% of CFOs say a bunch of us can just stay home

19:40

New iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 Pro compared

14:51

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How NASA's Mars helicopter could change the future of space exploration

5:20

Rumors about AirPods Studio headphones are getting louder

6:32

Top iPhone 12 rumors

6:10

75% of CFOs say a bunch of us can just stay home

19:40

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5, Dell adds XPS 17 to skinny laptop lineup

1:48

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper

1:43

Surface Go 2 is a cheap and charming Windows tablet

5:34

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse for less

7:57

Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up

5:13

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable Bluetooth beasts

4:13

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13