Epic sues Apple and Google, judge issues injunction against Uber and Lyft

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Epic Games, the maker of fortnight sued apple and later on Google after its game was removed from their respective app stores. The fight is over App Store fees and direct payments for night edit away for players to pay for in game items directly to Epic Instead of having players go through Apple and Google, which each take a 30% cut of every transaction, but doing direct payments is against App Store rules, and so fortnight got the boot. Epic Games was ready for the retaliation though it aired a video that parodies Apple's famous 1984 commercial. Protesting what it called the App Store monopoly, and epic filed a lawsuit claiming Apple is seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation. Apple released a statement suggesting that it doesn't support epics push for a special arrangement and would work with Epic to resolve the violations. Apple has recently defended its App Store fees as a commission that's similar to what competitors would charge. And finally in a blow to Uber and Lyft, a California judge ruled on Monday, the ride hailing companies must start classifying their drivers as employees in the state. This is something that companies have fought for years because it would mean millions of dollars in edit costs. In a complete overhaul of their businesses, the San Francisco superior court judge said the injunction won't be enforced for 10 days. So as to give Uber and Lyft a chance to appeal the decision. Something both companies would do. You can stay up to date with the latest. I wasn't seen it

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

343 episodes

Tech Today

1269 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Watch Europe's largest 3D-printer built a two-story house

3:24

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:32

Fortnite app banned on iOS, Android shops

6:11

5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers

11:40

What would it take for you to reveal your data to save others?

14:36

First take: WatchOS 7 public beta

9:35

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Boom is ready to roll out its first supersonic jet

6:32

Text spam is annoying and dangerous; here's how to stop it

1:17

How I automated my presence in video calls for a week (and nobody knew)

7:46

Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices

5:12

5G small cell sites are very different from 4G towers

11:40

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Inside the Microsoft Surface Duo: We didn't use it, but we did fold it

8:31

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

11:15

New 27-inch iMac is Apple's summer surprise

5:56

Galaxy Buds Live are the most innovative true wireless headphones of 2020

6:35

Samsung Tab S7+ wants to be your work-from-home tablet

6:40

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung goes all in on foldable phones

5:15

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02