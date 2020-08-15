Epic sues Apple and Google, judge issues injunction against Uber and Lyft
Tech Today
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Epic Games, the maker of fortnight sued apple and later on Google after its game was removed from their respective app stores.
The fight is over App Store fees and direct payments for night edit away for players to pay for in game items directly to Epic Instead of having players go through Apple and Google, which each take a 30% cut of every transaction, but doing direct payments is against App Store rules, and so fortnight got the boot.
Epic Games was ready for the retaliation though it aired a video that parodies Apple's famous 1984 commercial.
Protesting what it called the App Store monopoly, and epic filed a lawsuit claiming Apple is seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation.
Apple released a statement suggesting that it doesn't support epics push for a special arrangement and would work with Epic to resolve the violations.
Apple has recently defended its App Store fees as a commission that's similar to what competitors would charge.
And finally in a blow to Uber and Lyft, a California judge ruled on Monday, the ride hailing companies must start classifying their drivers as employees in the state.
This is something that companies have fought for years because it would mean millions of dollars in edit costs.
In a complete overhaul of their businesses, the San Francisco superior court judge said the injunction won't be enforced for 10 days.
So as to give Uber and Lyft a chance to appeal the decision.
Something both companies would do.
