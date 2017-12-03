HolidayBuyer's Guide
Tech Industry

'Elon's Musk' doesn't smell like you think it should

There's an Elon Musk-inspired car air freshener. What does "Elon's Musk" smell like? We give it a whiff in a blind smell test.
Is it refreshing? No, it's not just good. It's very chemically, just bad. I don't know why I keep smelling it. I feel bad now. [MUSIC] What does success smell like? We're about to find out. [MUSIC] When reporting our billionare [UNKNOWN] Elon's musk there is a question that many have wondered but you have dared to ask, what is the musk of E learn musk, now we can find out whether the space X and [UNKNOWN] Founders knows like things to acompany that is making car air fresheners That smell like Elon's Musk it's defined by fans not officially endorsed by Elon Musk. The website that sells them for about $7 a piece describes it as quite leathery with low notes of rocket fuel. We put his scent up against other car air fresheners in a blind whif test. The blindfold sir. Am I the first one wearing this? No. [MUSIC] That's me. Okay, I'm gonna hand you your first scent. Ugh. I don't know, lemon? Hand soap? Sandalwood? Ugh. I feel like this is what they put in stores to try to keep you shopping. It kind of reminds me of PineSol. This smells like my grandmas apartment threw up. A cup of coffee beans to clear your nose here just smell that. I want to eat these Delightful Scent number 2. Ok. This smells like the bathroom at a strip club. Like a not very good smelling detergent. It's not bad though. God. Ok. I'm sorry to disgust you. Where's the coffee? Is it it in front of me? [NOISE] This one's great. Alright, and number three. [NOISE] I don't know, a clean bathroom? [COUGH] Or a cab? I don't mean like a cabernet, I mean like a, you know, somebody's driving a car, that kind of thing, This I like. Feel like an acorn sort of shape or a dreidle. Like a changing table. When have you met someone who smelled that way? I meet them all the time. People have no idea how bad they smell. Like old lady baby powder. Kind of a woodsy, earthy Or maybe even a very clean restroom Yeah, but I wouldn't want A guy or a woman smelling like this. This smell makes me feel bad. Just an old lady. [LAUGH] Maybe smell on the subway. All right, take the blindfold off. No. [SOUND] What's that? Is it like a You Tube guy? Elon Musk? It's Elon's musk. What? That's so stupid. Would you imagine that that's what Elon Musk smelled like? I hope not. Yeah, I guess that's what he smells like in real life. I'm gonna go find him, let's go. I feel like he's one of those hyper-obsessive guys who probably doesn't put any thought at all into What he wears, what he smells like, he probably has a closet full of the same outfit. Supposed to smell like space? Does space smell like this? He's just working all the time, multiple companies, building robots. Who knows what Elon Musk smells like? Building other robots to defend us from the first robots when they achieve sentience and try to kill us. I wouldn't say that it smells anything like money. [LAUGH] If that's what it's supposed to smell like.

