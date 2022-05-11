Elon Musk Plans to Reverse Trump Twitter Ban, Ads Reportedly Coming to Netflix This Year

May 11 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, Elon Musk says he would reverse the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. If his offer to buy Twitter is successful. Speaking at a live streamed event held by the financial times on Tuesday, Musk said it was a mistake to ban Trump from Twitter because it quote, alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice. He said both he and Twitter. Co-founder Jack Dorsey believed the company should not issue so-called [00:00:30] PERMA bands because they undermine trust in Twitter. As a town square, Netflix could introduce ads by the end of the year, in a note to employees reported by the New York times, the company said it planned to introduce a lower cost ad supported tier in the last three months of the year. According to people familiar with the matter, the report, also notes that Netflix plan to introduce charges for password sharing around the same time. Speaker 1: The company's already begun testing fees for account sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru [00:01:00] and apple is finally killing off the iPod. The company announced the move on Tuesday saying it would stop selling its current iPod touch devices. After supplies ran out, the device was first introduced in October, 2001 as an MP3 player that could hold 1000 songs in your pocket. That first generation iPod with its physical buttons and small screen sold for $399. You can buy the current iPod touch starting at 1 99, but only while it's still around. Stay up to date with the latest [00:01:30] by visiting CNET.