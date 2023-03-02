Elon Musk Announces Gigafactory in Mexico 1:24 Watch Now

Elon Musk Announces Gigafactory in Mexico

Mar 2, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: All right. So, um, well, let's see. So this is, uh, we're, we're, uh, probably the most significant announcement of the day is that, uh, we're excited to announce that we are going to be building a, a gigafactory in Mexico. So, um, yeah, and, and we'll, we'll have a, a, you know, obviously a grand opening in, [00:00:30] you know, uh, groundbreaking and whatnot. But, um, we're excited to announce that, that, uh, the next, uh, uh, Tesla Gigafactory will be in Mexico, uh, near Monterey. So super excited about it. Um, now I do wanna emphasize we will continue to expand production at all of our existing factories, so including California and Nevada, um, at here in Texas, obviously. And, uh, Berlin in Shanghai. So [00:01:00] we, we intend to increase production, uh, at all factories. Uh, so the, uh, giga Mexico would be, uh, supplemental to, uh, the output of all the other factories. So this is not to be clear, moving, moving output from anywhere to anywhere. It is simply about expanding, uh, total global output. Uh, yeah. So it's gonna be good.